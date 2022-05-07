The Ravine Takes a Different "Whydunnit" Approach to Death

In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Keoni Waxman, writer/director of The Ravine, which was released in theaters, on-demand, and on digital from Cinedigm on May 6.

The Ravine was written and directed by Waxman (The Hard Way). It was co-written with Kelly Pascuzzi and Robert Pascuzzi, whose book The Ravine is the basis for the film. The film stars Eric Dane ("Euphoria"), Teri Polo (Meet the Parents), Peter Facinelli (The Vanished), Byron Mann (The Big Short), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), and Kyle Lowder ("Days of Our Lives").

Say the producers:

In The Ravine, when an unspeakable crime rocks a peaceful community, family and friends are left to wonder if they overlooked the murderer among them or if there might be more to the story. Inspired by true events, this haunting thriller stars Eric Dane, Teri Polo, Peter Facinelli, and Leslie Uggams.

The director chats about the process of adapting a book based on a true story into a screenplay. He was intrigued that the story was about internal conflict—"it's a whydunit," says Waxman. The film offers an opportunity to look at death as less a "speedbump" as in a horror movie but instead as a central event that affects the characters around it for years to come. He also discusses filming in New Orleans, which affords countless wonderful visions, with its abundance of shadows and historic buildings (and tax breaks for filmmakers.)

Listen here:

Listen on YouTube:

Check out the Trailer:

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the "Castle of Horror Anthology" series editor. The newest volume is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 7: Love Gone Wrong. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.