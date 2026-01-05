Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the rip

The Rip: The Police Are Corrupt As Hell In The Official Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Rip, the new film from director Joe Carnahan, which will be released on January 16th.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for The Rip, a crime drama from director Joe Carnahan.

The Rip kicks off Netflix's 2026 slate, promising a gritty tale of corrupt Miami police officers.

The trailer teases tension, betrayal, and high stakes as a police team discovers a massive cash stash.

The Rip stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Steven Yeun, and is set for release on January 16, 2026.

Welcome to the new year. It's time to see what some of the streamers have in store for us. All eyes are on Netflix this year, and they need to show everyone that their release model is still worth a damn, and also that the movies they release are decent. It was another mixed bag last year, but they had some big wins that they are showing off, and they're kicking the year off with some potential wins. The Rip features a bunch of corrupt as hell police officers, so it's basically a documentary on how accurate and realistic that portrayal of the police is. We got a sneak peek toward the end of last month, and now the official trailer has dropped.

The Rip: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

The Rip, written and directed by Joe Carnahan, stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, Néstor Carbonell, and Lina Esco. The Rip is scheduled to be released by Netflix on January 16, 2026.

