The Roses: 3 New Posters And 1 New HQ Image Released

Searchlight Pictures released three new posters and a new high-quality image from The Roses, which will be released on August 29th.

The Roses stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in a smart reimagining of the 1989 film The War of the Roses.

The first official trailer for The Roses debuted back in April following its initial CinemaCon reveal.

The Roses is set for release in theaters on August 29, 2025, with a strong ensemble cast.

Searchlight Pictures is always releasing fun movies that cover a wide variety of genres. We will get something completely approachable with broad appeal in one month and something much more niche the next. They've been pretty quiet this year, but one of the first movies is coming out in August with The Roses. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Coleman should be enough to get you into the theater by themselves, but this script looks extremely smart as it reimagines a 1989 film called The War of the Roses. Searchlight tends to be a bit more low-key when it comes to promoting their films, but we got the first trailer back in April, not long after we saw it at CinemaCon, and today we got some new posters and a new image from a couple of days ago. The two character posters come together to form one, and they released the combined poster as well.

The Roses: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler.

The Roses is directed by Jay Roach with a screenplay by Tony McNamara. It stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon. The Roses will be released in theaters on August 29, 2025.

