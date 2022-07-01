The Sea Beast: Hear The Sea Shanty From the Netflix Animated Film

The Sea Beast is a new animated film coming to Netflix on July 8th, starring the voice talents of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Dan Stevens. The film tells the story of a young girl who stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter and the journey they go on together. One of the featured pieces of music in the film is a sea shanty titled "Captain Crow," with lyrics from the songwriting duo of Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe. You can hear the shanty down below.

The Sea Beast May Be The Sleeper Film Of The Summer

The film comes from Chris Williams, a Disney veteran who directed Bolt and Big Hero 6 and co-directed Moana. He talked before about some of where he got his inspirations for The Sea Beast: "I spent a lot of time talking to a guy named Gordon Laco, who was one of the consultants on Master and Commander. That movie's held up as one of the best examples of an accurate depiction of life at sea. And I was just so inspired by Gordon's knowledge and his passion, and I really wanted to do right by Gordon and a lot of the people that we talked to who really cared a lot about these ships in this era."

This is exactly the type of animated film Netflix needs. They have had some very good films for sure, that cannot be denied. But this one is different; this one feels special. It has a How To Train Your Dragon feel mixed with, well, Moana. It is a perfect mix, and I am glad Netflix is sticking this in a few theaters in July as well; I want to watch that on a big screen. If you want to wait for it to be on Netflix, The Sea Beast will be on there on July 8th.