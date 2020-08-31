The Set of The New Mutants Had Some Weird Energy and Smells

The New Mutants is one of those movies that was shot at one location, and that one location is the Medfield State Hospital. If you were watching The New Mutants this weekend and thought that the scenery looked familiar, Shutter Island was also shot on location at this Massachusetts historic location. While this movie isn't a horror movie entirely, there are horror elements, and it is shot in a former psychiatric hospital that was built in 1892. Conditions in places like this during this time period aren't great as people didn't know how to properly treat the mentally ill. There have been rumors that there were some weird incidences on the set of The New Mutants, and we got the chance to ask stars Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga if they had any creepy stories to share.

"I didn't have any experiences, but there is definitely a general very dark energy there. It was palpable," Hunt explained. "There was history there and history that was not… cool, so to speak. I think you can feel it like when you would spend weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks there like did, and I would work every day, and I was there every single day walking around in a mental hospital where horrible things had happened. And eventually, it wears on you, you know? But I didn't have any, like, crazy experiences. Once I was trying to figure out how to go outside from a different part of the hospital that we had shot it. And someone told me to just go down the stairs to the left. And I remember going downstairs to a basement that I don't think I was supposed to be in. And it was actually one of the most horrifying things. It was just like pitch black, cobwebs; there was no air. It felt like there was a ghost because it was so cold, you know? I ran up the stairs really fast like I was a little kid."

"I am playing a Brazilian Marvel character, being a Brazilian guy. I am over the moon," Zaga said. "I'm having so much fun on set, making jokes with everyone. I like everyone and getting to know everyone even more. So you're just capitalizing on the jokes there. But every now and again, you go to a little corner to sit down, have a breather, and you're like, oh my God, what is this smell? It's not like a living smell. It's like something dead. And you're realizing, "oh, I am in a mental institution that people died in." It's just like a punch in the gut. "Whoa, this is not OK. You've got to stop having so much fun. This is terrifying."So that was my experience with the place. Mostly the smell."

So no ghost stories from these two particular castmates, and considering how old that place is and the things that they were shooting, it isn't really surprising that things felt a little off.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. It's in theaters now.