Evil Dead Rise Star Shares Her Thoughts on Working with Lee Cronin Evil Dead Rise star Alyssa Sutherland recently revealed the best part about working on the newest installment of a horror classic.

We're getting so close to the exciting release of Evil Dead Rise, officially making it the franchise's long-awaited return to the big screen for the first time in a decade. And while we've seen Evil Dead successfully reanimate through a series and video game in its off-time, there's just something magical about the resurgence of Evil Dead in its natural return to cinematic form that refuses to go unnoticed.

With the film being just under a week away, one of its all-important actors recently broke down her approach to a deadite film and what it's like to work with the buzz-worthy new creative team behind Evil Dead Rise.

One Pivotal Star's Advice to the Future Evil Dead Cast

Evil Dead Rise actor Alyssa Sutherland shared with Collider, "One do is to do it with Lee Cronin. Do it with Lee Cronin. The stuff that he wrote for Ellie was so wonderful and scary stuff to work with. The first time I read 'Mommy's with the maggots now,' I was like, 'Oh dear, that's going to be requiring some real thought,' because what a trap, and I do not want to fall into the trap. It's like you have to go away from the obvious with lines like that. So work with Lee Cronin, and his taste mirrors my taste when it comes to performances. We were always on the same page."

When elaborating on how to not tackle the deadite persona, she tells the publication, "The don't as a deadite — don't take it too seriously. Don't. It's an Evil Dead film. It is meant to be fun. It's meant to be entertaining, and what a privilege to be part of a franchise like that. It's a pretty neat place to be."

Will you be watching this new incarnation of a horror classic? Evil Dead Rise will finally awaken in theaters on April 21, 2023.