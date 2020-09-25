The Suicide Squad: Jai Courtney Says Captain Boomerang Same Douchebag

As one of the few holdovers from David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016), Jai Courtney assured any fans any concerns about how his Captain Boomerang will be in James Gunn's sequel The Suicide Squad will be put to rest. While promoting his upcoming film Honest Thief, the actor spoke to Collider about his role in the new DC Extended Universe film. "It's a big-ass movie again, as was the first," he said. "It's cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters [Gunn has] plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting. James like creatures and monsters and things as well. I felt like there was an injection of that kind of stuff with this take on it. It's very funny. It's what you've come to expect from this kind of film. People are going to have a great time with it. It's sad to see some of my castmates not involved, but I'm so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in. And I think it frees up the direction in which this franchise can take. It cracked things open in a way that we now won't know what to expect from the next time. That's cool for something like Suicide Squad. It's not necessarily even a strict sequel, is the truth. It's different, man, but people are gonna' have a ball with it. I hope it's massively successful."

Changes Going from David Ayer's 2016 Film to James Gunn Sequel The Suicide Squad

Among changes in The Suicide Squad, Courtney notes that Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flagg loosened up. As for his character Boomerang goes, "I think it would've been a shame to run away from that side of Boomerang…[Joel Kinnaman] got to have a bit more fun with Flagg this time around," the Aussie actor said. "He's delivery on stuff shifts up a bit, and it's fun to see him doing that and certainly fresh for him. Boomerang's the same s***bag liability we came to learn about in the first one. He's out there causing trouble as you would expect." Also returning are Margot Robbie and Viola Davis. Joining the film are several of Marvel Cinematic Universe talent and/or Gunn favorites, including Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Alice Braga, and Nathan Fillion along with newcomers John Cena and Pete Davidson. You can check out the rest of the interview at Collider. The Suicide Squad comes to theatres on August 6, 2021.