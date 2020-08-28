The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Jokes Marvel's Eternals' Change

There are probably very few directors in Hollywood who's having a fun time as James Gunn right now. Creatively he's about as set as he'll ever be working on Marvel and DC films. Looking to wrap up post-production on DC's The Suicide Squad (2021) for Warner Bros before returning to Marvel Studios for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the director responded about Marvel's recent decision to drop "The" from their MCU film Eternals. Instead of Marvel's The Eternals, it's now Marvel's Eternals. As far as the importance of the article, Gunn responded to a tweet from Todd Seavey that said, "There is nothing surprising about @Marvel's Eternals movie dropping "The" from its title. @JamesGunn needed "The" to use on @DCComics's The Suicide Squad movie next year. Do the math, people."

"My friends at @MarvelStudios did me the favor and gave me the "The." Thanks, guys!" Gunn tweeted back. The irony is certainly not lost on Gunn, whose 2021 film only adds the article to distinguish itself from David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016). Confused? Gunn's film acts as a sequel to Ayers with Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis returning as Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Captain Boomerang, and Amanda Waller, respectively. The Ayer film established the group as supervillains forced to save the world under duress. Nothing about the plot has been revealed about the upcoming Gunn film. There was a dossier video released of the characters at DC Fandome. Based on the John Ostrander comic, joining Gunn in the new cast are Taiki Waititi, Idris Elba, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, John Cena, Sean Gunn, and Peter Capaldi. Elba played Heimdall for Marvel in the Thor films. Rooker played Yondu for Gunn in his first two Guardians of the Galaxy films. The Suicide Squad is slated to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. You can check out the tweet below.

My friends at @MarvelStudios did me the favor and gave me the "The." Thanks, guys! 🙏 https://t.co/gUds8nspmI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 27, 2020