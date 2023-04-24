Nintendo Director Suggests That Several Films are Possible Post-Mario Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto recently teased that there are still plenty of characters and titles to explore in cinematic form.

If you're a Mario fan (and honestly, who isn't), it's a pretty solid time to be alive. The franchise is thriving in video game form, as to be expected. More importantly, the recent film adaptation titled The Super Mario Bros. Movie exceeds all expectations while setting records for animated films.

Just as of now, the highly profitable film has managed to leap past an $800 million worldwide total so far on its still noticeable budget of $100 million – raking in tons of new fans while still managing to enlist longtime fans and moviegoers of all ages courtesy of the limitless potential that Nintendo's Mario IP offers.

After openly sharing plenty of excessive sequel aspirations from its cast, crew, and even Nintendo creatives who are all eager to expand the world of Mario, Ninteno's own director is doubling down and suggesting that the company is prepared to maintain its cinematic momentum.

Nintendo Knows that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is Just the Beginning of Its Cinematic Universe

"Nintendo is like a talent agency. We have plenty of other entertainers." Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario creator, and Nintendo Director, recently teased during an interview with the Japanese publication Nikkei (first reported by GamesRadar and translated by Nintendo Everything). He adds, "There are many possible ways we could go, such as using characters that would be fit for movies or very well-known characters."

With these comments paired with the film actually surpassing a huge box office milestone and getting exceedingly closer to achieving a billion dollars for its theatrical release alone, the vast world of Nintendo is likely preparing to take its iconic properties to the next level.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters now.