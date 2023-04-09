The Super Mario Bros. Movie Soundtrack Gets A Vinyl Release Wanna own The Super Mario Bros. Movie Soundtrack? iam8bit is releasing it in multiple formats, including a special vinyl edition.

Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures announced this week they're working with iam8bit to release the soundtrack for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The company already released the soundtrack digitally for those looking to jam out to it on whatever device they feel like. However, as iam8bit is one to do, they are also releasing multiple physical editions as you'll be able to snag this on vinyl, cassette, and CD, as well as a 7" single called "Bowser" that you can snag for your collection. What's more, they're releasing two versions of the main soundtrack on vinyl, as you have the standard edition (seen below) with red and green albums, and a Special Edition (a little lower) with yellow and pink albums. We have more info on these releases below, along with a quote from one of the composers, as they are all up for pre-order as we speak.

"Like Mario himself, the soundtrack transcends time and will be available in three fitting physical formats: vinyl records, CDs, and even old-school cassette tapes. Pre-orders are open now, and fans won't want to miss out on these products, all designed with iam8bit's impeccable attention to detail and love for the timeless Super Mario game franchise. The Super Mario game series and its irresistible music have become a mainstay in the pop-culture canon. Nintendo composer Koji Kondo collaborated with composer Brian Tyler (Fast & Furious series, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Crazy Rich Asians) to reimagine iconic Super Mario Bros. music for The Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack. The result is a truly magical homage to the 8-bit era and beyond. Some of Tyler's other credits include Taylor Sheridan's hit series Yellowstone, and the prequel shows 1883 and 1923."

"I know the Mario music so well and have always been very nostalgic about all the music that Koji Kondo has written for the games," says Brian Tyler. "It was an absolute delight to be able to not just write new themes and music to represent Mario in this film, but to merge it with the music that Koji Kondo wrote for the games. I wrote a score emblematic of the scale and emotional depth of this film that still represents the music of the games since their inception."

"iam8bit's The Super Mario Bros. Movie soundtrack ceremoniously continues that journey, featuring all 36 tracks from the film's soundtrack – including the complete version of Bowser's piano ballad "Peaches" and incredible all-new Mario art. Every detail on the 2xLP has been thoughtfully considered, from the magnificent gatefold jacket that showcases art straight from the stellar team at Illumination to the playful record sleeves that feature a pattern of familiar Super Mario Bros. icons. The album ($41.99) is pressed on red and green records, with an exclusive pink and yellow colorway available only on iam8bit.com. "