The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Tiffany Haddish Joins Film

In what's probably the most meta comedy since Being John Malkovich (1999) and My Name is Bruce (2007), actress Tiffany Haddish is the latest to join The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, according to Deadline Hollywood. The film stars Nicolas Cage, who plays a fictionalized version of himself on the verge of financial ruin when he accepts a $1 million offer from a superfan (Pedro Pascal) where things might not be all that they seem. To save himself and his loved ones, "Cage" will have to use all of the abilities within his repertoire he acquired over his long career to get out of the dangerous situation.

Haddish will play eccentric rogue government agent Vivian, who is in a long battle against one of the largest criminal organizations in Europe, forces Cage to go undercover in a crazy, off-book, last-ditch effort to bring them down for good. If anyone's seen Face/Off (1997), we know what happened the last time a Cage character went undercover in a crazy, off-book operation. The actress had a busy 2020 doing her share of voiceover and live-action roles in comedy like Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, The Last O.G., Solar Opposites, Bad Trip, The Freak Brothers, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, and Like a Boss.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is the kind of rare self-aware project that would only work with certain actors. Aside from Cage, John Malkovich had a supporting role ironically in the title that bears his name from director Spike Jones that starred John Cusack, Catherine Keener, and Cameron Diaz. My Name is Bruce starred Bruce Campbell, who plays the sleazy fictionalized version of "himself" he keeps recreating since he started playing Ash Williams in The Evil Dead trilogy. He has to save a town who believes he's every bit the hero he is from his film to battle a tofu demon from terrorizing them.

Directed by Tom Gormican and co-written by Kevin Etten, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Sharon Horgan. Production on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is expected to start in the fall. Producing are Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr, and Mike Nilon. James Myers and Brady Fujikawa will oversee the film for Lionsgate.