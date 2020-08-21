The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Pedro Pascal Joins Film

Add The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, as the latest to join overly indulgent film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because Being Nicolas Cage is just too bland a title The Wrap confirmed. Pascal will play Javi, a Cage superfan who is not that he appears to be. The Oscar winner will play a fictionalized version of himself in the action-comedy. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, 'Nic Cage' must accept a $1 million offer to attend Javi's birthday party. When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award-winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

The only other actors in recent memory who's been able to tackle his own celebrity in such an absurd manner are Bruce Campbell in My Name is Bruce (2007) and the sci-fi fantasy Being John Malkovich (1999). In My Name is Bruce, Campbell goes to shoot another B-level sci-fi film when a town asks for his help to battle an evil creature thinking of him more like the characters he plays like Ash Williams in the Evil Dead franchise. In Being John Malkovich, someone stumbles upon a door within an office that allows you to get into the head of the actor and even control his movements. Another similar film where the "actors" aren't what they're hyped to be is Galaxy Quest (1999), except none of the stars play fictionalized versions of themselves. They have to solve an intergalactic crisis. Directed Tom Gromican and co-written by Kevin Etten, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be produced by Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr, and Mike Nilon Production for the Lionsgate film is set to begin in the fall with an anticipated release date of March 19, 2021. Pascal will have a busy 2020 with his return for the second season of The Mandalorian when it premieres in the fall on Disney+. The actor also plays Max Lord in the upcoming Warner Bros sequel Wonder Woman 1984. slated for release to theaters in October after numerous delays due to the pandemic.