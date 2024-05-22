Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Ishana Night Shyamalan, the watchers

The Watchers: BTS Featurette and 12 Images As Tickets Go On Sale

Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette and a bunch of new images for The Watchers as tickets go on sale.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops exciting BTS featurette and new images for 'The Watchers'.

'The Watchers' tickets now available, fans anticipate genre-blending thrills.

Adaptation of A.M. Shine's novel, 'The Watchers' buzzes with potential.

Genre-mix may charm or challenge fans — 'The Watchers' courts curiosity.

Tickets for one of the wildcard movies of June are officially on sale. The Watchers is one of those films that has the potential to be massive if it's good and it's able to find an audience. However, the movie does have a few things it has to go up against, and one of them is the fact that it is blending various genres, so it doesn't firmly belong in one or another. Is it going to be scary enough for horror fans? Is it going to be too scary for fantasy and supernatural fans? Is it going to be too esoteric for fans of thrillers? It's a risk you take, but if you manage to walk that line well, you usually come out with filmmaking gold. It's unclear whether or not this film will be able to do that, but everything that we have seen so far looks promising. We got a bunch of TV spots last week that teased all of the rules that our heroes will have to follow, and as tickets go on sale today, we got a behind-the-scenes featurette about the film and a pile of new images and a couple more behind-the-scenes images as well. Is this a film you plan on adding to your list next month, or are you waiting to see the reviews pan out? Have you read the book? That is on my list, so let us know if you have and if you think this adaptation will work.

The Watchers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean's Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

New Line Cinema presents The Watchers, set to open in theaters internationally beginning 12 June 2024 and in North America on June 7, 2024; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

