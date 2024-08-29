Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies | Tagged: the wild robot

The Wild Robot: New Clip And Original Song Have Been Released

Universal has released a new clip from The Wild Robot in which ROZ and some raccoons don't get along. They also released one of two original songs from Maren Morris.

The Wild Robot is still looking like it could be one of the best things that DreamWorks has put out in a while, and the more footage we see, the more we stand by that statement. September looks like it could be a really fun month at the movies because we have a wide variety of genres all getting shots at the box office, and animation, specifically, is getting this film and Transformers One within weeks of each other. Animation is a genre that tends to thrive when everyone is doing well, and Pixar absolutely dominated the box office. A new clip was released that shows our hero, ROZ, going up against some wild trash pandas, and it is not exactly going well. Universal has also released a new original song for the film, 'Kiss the Sky' by Marren Morris. Here is the press briefing that came with the released song:

"Grammy winning singer-songwriter and music sensation Maren Morris has created a new original song exclusively for the breathtaking new DreamWorks Animation film, The Wild Robot. "Kiss the Sky" arrives today alongside a music video and will be featured on the full soundtrack album for The Wild Robot on September 27, 2024. The track was crafted for a stunning, seven-minute scene of geese migration, a pivotal emotional sequence in the film. As the sequence continues, the song is interwoven with the film's score by Oscar® winning composer Kris Bowers (Green Book).

Maren Morris also has a second original song, "Even When I'm Not," that will be released along with the rest of the album. Both songs represent a collaborative effort, co-written by Morris along with Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson and Stefan Johnson, with Isaiah Tejada contributing additional writing to "Even When I'm Not." The production duo The Monsters & Strangerz (Jordan & Stefan Johnson) produced both tracks alongside Tejada."

The Wild Robot: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown's beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, "Roz" for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar® nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, this summer's The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz's life on the island. The film also features the voice talents of Emmy-winning pop-culture icon Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise, The Boy and the Heron), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The SpongeBob Movie franchise), and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible films, Pulp Fiction).

A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things, The Wild Robot is written and directed by three-time Oscar® nominee Chris Sanders—the writer-director of DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Disney's Lilo & Stitch—and is produced by Jeff Hermann (DreamWorks Animation's The Boss Baby 2: Family Business; co-producer, Kung Fu Panda franchise). The Wild Robot will be released on September 27th.

