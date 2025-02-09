Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: armor wars

This Armor Wars Update Doesn't Exactly Sound Promising

Producer Nate Moore wasn't part of the Armor Wars team, but his comments about the project don't exactly sound promising.

When people talk about Marvel Cinematic Universe projects that have had a hard time making it to the finish line, they are usually talking about Blade. That might be because the studio made such a big deal about the casting of Mahershala Ali at San Diego Comic-Con at the time. Armor Wars has been stumbling just as much, if we're being honest with ourselves. The project was first announced in December 2020 during the Disney Investor Day as a television project for Disney+. There was some movement with Yassir Lester hired as the writer in August 2021.

However, in September 2022, it was announced that the project would be reworked into a movie, and we haven't heard much since. The extremely negative reaction to Secret Invasion, which would be tied to Don Cheadle reprising his role, might have something to do with the fact that we've heard very little about this film in years. Producer Nate Moore is on his way out of Marvel Studios, but Collider asked him if he knew anything about Amor Wars, and it doesn't sound good.

"You know, that's not my project, to be honest. But, I do know, as Marvel [Studios] continues to go through this phase, we want to make sure whatever we're making is awesome. So that means we had to slow down some things that were on the front burner. It doesn't mean we'll never make it, but it does mean we just have to be a little bit more considered so that every time out, audiences are guaranteed quality."

Marvel was reworking things before they had an extremely bumpy 2023, so some projects could be quietly canceled, and we never hear from them again. Armor Wars, however, feels like it stings just a little more. Rhodey and Cheadle have been part of the MCU since nearly the beginning, but they've never had top billing before. It would be a shame if we lost that due to restructuring and Marvel frantically trying to course-correct after one bad year.

