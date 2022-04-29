Thor Looks For Inner Peace in New Thor: Love and Thunder Image

Marvel decided not to show us more of Thor: Love and Thunder this week at CinemaCon, but they decided to share a little more on the media site today. We have an inkling of what the movie's plot is going to be about from the first teaser trailer, but there is likely a lot more hidden beneath the surface that we haven't even begun to look at yet. Director Taika Waititi always has something more hidden in his movies, and this one is likely no different. Something that is different is that Thor is looking for something more among the stars [and the Guardians of the Galaxy] after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. We know that he blamed himself for the snap, and he is looking for inner peace among the stars and something else besides just being Thor and being a superhero. A new image shows Thor relaxing and seemingly meditating as he looks for that inner peace.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.