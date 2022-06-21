Thor: Love and Thunder – 9 HQ Images and a New TV Spot

The marketing push for Thor: Love and Thunder continues as we head into the world premiere later this week, and the early reactions should be dropping not long after that. As we say in many Marvel posts close to release these days, be aware that spoilers start slipping into TV spots and images the closer we get to the actual release. So if you want to stay completely spoiler-free, now might be the time to mute some keywords. As for these nine new images and the new TV spot, there doesn't appear to be anything massive that we don't already know, though there is some new stuff.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.