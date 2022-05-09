Thor: Love and Thunder Is "About Love, With Superheroes & Outer Space"

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out, Marvel can start marketing Thor: Love and Thunder a little more earnestly since the release date isn't that far away. Just under two months, to be exact, so expect to see more and more information about this movie to come out in the coming weeks, with things really kicking up once June rolls around. For now, we have director Taika Waititi talking to Empire about his creative process and how he just sort of lets his movies happen to him instead of trying to force a square peg through a circular hole.

"It's a fantastic film. … I don't try to control my films, or how they turn out," he explains. "I sort of let them appear to me. And with this film, I'm like, 'Hey, you're kind of cooler than the thing I was originally hoping to make.' Tonally it's where I've always wanted it. … A film about love, with superheroes and outer space."

And the "love" part of Thor: Love and Thunder is something that Waititi is digging into in this film. He explained that he really wanted to dig into the concept of love while keeping it a "cool movie" and something that would appeal to the fans that usually aren't into that sort of thing.

"I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love," says Waititi. "On paper, it feels kinds of cringy to me, but there's a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing."

Sir, I have spent a fair amount of my life on AO3, and I can tell you there is a very large segment of the fanbase that is very into the idea of people talking about love, their feelings, and kissing. In fact, there are stories that are pretty much nothing but that, but we digress. He teases that the "love" part of the film that people are expecting, which is Thor and Jane, is likely not what we're going to get.

"I think most people will assume that the love story is between Chris and Natalie," he teases. "I can't promise that what people think is going to happen in this film will happen."

We already know that Valkyrie will be looking for her Queen in Thor: Love and Thunder, so that is an aspect of "love" that this movie is likely going to explore, but as for the rest of it? We'll have to see what Waititi has planned. No one was expecting a stark commentary on the legacy of imperialism in Thor: Ragnarok, so who knows what Waititi will sneak into this one.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.