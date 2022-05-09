Thor: Love and Thunder – Jane Returning Is a "Mindf**k" for Thor

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be right behind us, but there is already another Marvel movie right over the hill. We already got the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, and the thing that made the internet lose its damn mind was the trailer's final shot when we got to see Natalie Portman holding Mjölnir and in the armor of The Mighty Thor. We knew that they were going in this direction with the character since we got the announcement for this movie back in the summer of 2019, but seeing Portman as Thor was awesome, and it blew the minds of a lot of fans. Apparently, according to director Taika Waititi in an interview with Empire, it's going to really blow the mind of Thor as well.

"It's been about eight years," Waititi tells Empire. "She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindfuck for Thor."

When Waititi decided to come back for Thor: Love and Thunder, he wasn't initially thinking of adapting The Mighty Thor storyline, at least not at first. It wasn't until he actually sat down and started working on the script that he thought about bringing the character back and exploring this woman who is very different from the last time we saw her.

"I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story," says Waititi of Love And Thunder. "I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?' … You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

Jane, unfortunately, is one of those Marvel love interests who never really got the chance to shine the way she deserved. There was potential there, but the way the Marvel universe decided to adapt Thor didn't really give her much breathing room. It also seemed like Portman wasn't too happy with Marvel after they fired Patty Jenkins from Thor: The Dark World. Everyone thought that Portman was done, which made her coming out onto the stage in Hall H and holding up the hammer such a big deal. As for Waititi, he's excited for the audience to see a different side of Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder that Marvel audiences haven't really seen yet.

"Natalie's really funny in real life," says Waititi. "She's kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humour, and I don't think that was exploited enough in the first films."

I mean, if you've seen her Star Wars rap, you know that Portman has a sense of humor about these things, and we know that Waititi can do comedy well. It will be a lot of fun to see what he comes up with for The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in U.S. theaters on July 8, 2022.