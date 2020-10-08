Thor: Love and Thunder Will Draw Inspiration from the Mighty Thor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in something of a holding pattern due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We aren't getting a Marvel Universe movie this year, which hasn't happened since 2009, and the shuffling of the release date of the films and even the television shows are getting almost comedic at this point. If this were a normal year, we would have gotten a pretty massive Hall H presentation in July, and we'd be looking at our first look at Eternals, which was supposed to come out next month. As it is, this isn't a normal year, but the tradition of Marvel secrecy is not something that died in quarantine. Natalie Portman has played this game twice before, and now she's coming back to play it again in Thor: Love and Thunder as it was announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con. Since then, we've had some casting and some rumblings about the movie, and while people assumed they knew more or less what run of comics, the movie would be drawing inspiration from Portman recently confirmed that news to Yahoo.

I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think — it's based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.

We have to wonder if they are going to use the same technology that made Chris Evans look small and skinny in Thor: Love and Thunder to make Portman look sicker due to cancer treatments. That series of comics was beloved by fans, and the twist of who Lady Thor was, in the end, was rather legendary. That is a good run to pull from, and we all know Portman can make a dramatic plotline like a superhero battling cancer work on screen.

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale. It will be released on February 11, 2022.