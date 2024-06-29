Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: david harbour, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: David Harbour Confirms He's Wrapped Filming

David Harbour revealed that he had wrapped filming on Thunderbolts* and shared an image of what looks like a Red Guardian propaganda poster.

2025 is looking to be an interesting year for Marvel, considering three [because Blade isn't making that November release date, let's not kid ourselves] major movies are set to come out. It also might be the last year we see this many movies coming out at once since Marvel and Disney have decided that pumping the breaks on releases might be a good idea. We are mere weeks away from Deadpool & Wolverine, but people are already looking ahead to movies The Fantastic Four, which heads into production next month, and Thunderbolts*, which has just wrapped production. Most of the cast wrapped earlier this month, with David Harbour wrapping his scenes just a few days ago. He shared a picture on his official Instagram that appears to be a picture of a Red Guardian propaganda type of poster.

"Wrapped. Loved making this. Love the 'bolts. #thunderbolts* #redguardian," Harbour wrote in the picture's caption. Someone in the picture's comment section translated the Russian, and it allegedly says, "We are indomitable as the Red Guardian," which tracks for a propaganda poster. We're deep into convention season now, and Marvel has plenty on the shelf to show off to people attending both San Diego Comic-Con in July and the D23 Expo in August, should they decide to attend both. Thunderbolts* has an absolutely stacked cast.

Thunderbolts: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In June of 2022, we learned that a Thunderbolts project was in the works, and the news was confirmed at the conventions later in the year. At the D23 Expo, we learned the lineup for the movie would include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The cast also reportedly includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus' Thunderbolt' Boss and Geraldine Viswanathan. Jake Schreier is directing the movie from a script by Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts was initially set to start production this year but had to stop due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because studios like Disney refuse to give writers and actors livable wages. Due to the production halt, Thunderbolts also had its release date delayed from July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024, to July 25, 2025, and finally to May 5, 2025.

