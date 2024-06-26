Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four Is A Period Piece And Begins Production Next Month

Kevin Feige has confirmed that The Fantastic Four will be a period piece set in the 1960s and will go into production at the end of July.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a bit of a weird place right now. Following volatile 2023 and Disney restricting how they are approaching releasing these movies, the franchise is in a very different place from where it was when The Fantastic Four was officially announced in the summer of 2019. After years of rumors, we finally got the cast this year, and now we know some details. Marvel Megabos Kevin Feige controls the Snipers, so he didn't need to worry when he spilled some of the beans on the new The Official Marvel Podcast. Feige confirmed that the film is heading into production very soon, specifically saying, "The day after Comic-Con [International: San Diego] is the first day of filming on Fantastic Four."

So, if anyone was hoping for Hall H footage of The Fantastic Four, it's not happening. That doesn't mean Marvel isn't showing up, though, but it hasn't been confirmed or denied one way or another. As for the film itself, Feige confirmed something people have been wondering for a long time: when and where the hell this movie takes place. We have seen two pieces of official art, one of which was released on April 4th, and fans were able to speculate that this was not the Marvel Cinematic Universe we were used to. Feige has confirmed that not only is this a period piece, but the city we see in the background of some art confirms that this isn't the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

"Yes, yes, very much so. It is a period," Feige said. "There were a lot of smart people who noticed that that cityscape didn't look exactly like the New York that we know or that existed in the '60s in our world. Those are smart observations, I'll say."

If I were a betting woman, I'd say there is a decent chance that something very small from The Fantastic Four will be at the D23 Expo, which is set to start on August 9th. We have seen Marvel show footage from movies that are only a week or so into production, but as we head into the two big conventions of the year for Disney properties, the new cycle is about to get wild.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus.

