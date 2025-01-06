Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: david harbour, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* Star Says "Every Day Was Creative And Rich And Fun"

Thunderbolts* star David Harbour loved his time on set and said he doesn't "know that I've ever had a better time on a movie."

Marvel Studios is hitting the ground running this year with three big movies dropping before the end of the summer. The second film is Thunderbolts* which has been rumored for a very long time and is finally becoming a reality. The cast has been teasing this one on and off for a while now and they have made the entire production sound like it was a lot of fun, but no one has been more positive about the experience than David Harbour. If there is a one-man hype man for this movie right now, it's him, and he's been making the rounds for a couple of different projects these days as he is one of the few who is running in both the Marvel and DC circles. While talking to Collider about Creature Commandos, he was asked about Thunderbolts* and revealed he doesn't "know if I've ever had a better time on a movie," which is quite the statement to make.

"I loved it. I don't know that I've ever had a better time on a movie," Harbour explained. "I don't know if I've ever had a better experience with a group of people creatively, either. Every day was creative and rich and fun, but also we weren't afraid to go to the places that scared us, and that allowed us to really live the life of these characters. It was so unexpected and wacky, and I just fell in love with that team. So, I think that what you'll see is, again, a real chemistry. Wyatt [Russell], Sebastian [Stan], Florence [Pugh], Hannah [John-Kamen], Julia [Louis-Dreyfus], everybody, we just really wanted to mess with each other. We really admired each other for each other's bad qualities, too. I think that we sort of got under the hoods of each other, as anti-heroes would do, and made each other feel things and think things that were provocative at times, and it just made the chemistry between us so strong. I was like, "Wow, I love being able to be a part of this and to do this work." I feel like you'll feel that we really are a team that doesn't want to be a team."

As someone who is a huge sucker for team dynamics, everything about this sounds like a ton of fun and exactly what you should want from a movie about a group like this. There are a lot of big personalities in this film, and it's going to be an interesting balancing act, but it sounds like things were fun behind the scenes, which usually translates to the film itself. Thunderbolts* is still five months away, so we'll be learning more soon; plus, Marvel is going to be kicking into high gear for Captain America: Brave New World any day now, but after Valentine's Day, it'll be weeks of Thunderbolts* fun.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU's least anticipated band of misfits.

The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez, and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

