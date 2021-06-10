Tick, Tick, Boom Trailer: Larsen Adaptation From Miranda Out In Fall

Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing the autobiographical musical by "Rent" playwright Jonathan Larson Tick, Tick, Boom to Netflix. The Hamilton and In The Heights composer is directing the film, which debuted its first trailer this morning. Andrew Garfield stars as Larson, alongside Vanessa Hudgens, who plays Karessa Johnson. Filling out the cast are Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford, Noah Robbins, and Joanna P. Adler. Miranda starred in a 2014 production of the musical, which Larson debuted in 1990 as a solo show, which was then revived as the show we know in 2001 by playwright David Auburn after Larson's death in 1996.

Tick, Tick, Boom Should Take Off For Netflix

Tick, Tick, Boom "follows an aspiring composer in New York City who toils over whether he traveled down the wrong career path." Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Imagine Entertainment's Julie Oh, along with Miranda, will produce. Playwright Steven Levenson, who penned "If I Forget" and the book for Dear Evan Hansen, wrote the screen adaptation. "Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in 'Rent' first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences," Miranda said previously. "But it was 'Tick, Tick…Boom!' that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright."

I mean, this has to be a home run for Netflix, right? Miranda stepping into the director's chair already gives this project prestige, but the cast featuring strong vocal work, especially from Garfield, surprisingly, makes this a must-watch. What a year for musicals: In The Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, this, and West Side Story are going to guarantee that we are dancing in the aisles again in theaters this year. Tick, Tick, Boom will be on Netflix and in select theaters this fall.