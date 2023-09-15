Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: beetlejuice, beetlejuice 2, disney, film, tim burton

Tim Burton Says Beetlejuice 2 Brought Him Back to the Basics

Iconic filmmaker Tim Burton is discussing his on-set experiences with Beetlejuice 2 along with how the film brought him "back to the basics."

There had been rumors for quite some time regarding the potential status of a Beetlejuice sequel until countless rumors and conversations finally became reality. Now, we're fairly far into the production process of the second installment from Disney (until the strike delayed its completion), and it's truly hard to fathom that a proper Beetlejuice 2, helmed by Tim Burton, is finally coming!

But now, the filmmaker admits that while he's excited about this particular project, it definitely required some retooling in his approach to Hollywood productions. Here's what Burton had to say.

Beetlejuice 2 Goes Back to the Basics

When discussing his career and extensive history with filmmaking, Burton tells The Independent, "Honestly, I don't really know [how I obtained my success] because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain. That's why it is hard for me to watch [my movies] afterward because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Beetlejuice 2 is currently anticipating a theatrical release in September of 2024, but until the strike concludes, it's unknown how production delays will shift the completion of the project. We'll just have to wait and see what happens, but at least the film is almost ready, and Burton is extremely passionate about the end result!

All things considered, what are you most looking forward to about the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel from Burton?

