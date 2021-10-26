Beetlejuice 2 Writer Discusses the Shelved Sequel

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice probably isn't the movie you'd expect to receive a sequel decades after its original release, but that's almost what makes the idea so enticing. Ever since its 1988 theatrical debut, there has been slight buzz surrounding the follow-up film to the Michael Keaton film, with conversations taking place every decade that's come to pass.

The original film's synopsis reads, "The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out." with the aforementioned spirit played by Keaton. The character immediately became a pop-culture icon, with slapstick comedy and a corpse-heavy appearance – making his potential return an easy storyline to create. Despite its popularity and accessibility, there's been a struggle to see this sequel get made, and it was last said to be shelved back in 2019.

Writer and producer Seth Grahame-Smith was attached to the film at one point in time and recently discussed the proposed Beetlejuice sequel to Collider. Smith tells the publication, "It's funny when I had met with Tim about it last, and we're talking about five years ago at this point, the reason that it's so hard to get going is because so many people love it and because there are 10 million ways to get that sequel wrong and four ways to get it right. It's such a very fine needle to thread that I certainly like didn't get it there on the script side. I didn't thread the needle. There are things that were cool and some interesting ideas. I've certainly emotionally moved on from it and just said, 'If it happens someday, it happens.'"

He also notes, "Michael Keaton is just as relevant as ever and, and Tim Burton is just as relevant as ever, but you have to have both of those people excited about something to do it. I couldn't get it there personally, as a writer, but maybe somebody else can."

It seems that a Beetlejuice sequel just wasn't in the cards after all – though that doesn't suggest that things can't change! Should there be a sequel to Warner Bros. cult classic black comedy?