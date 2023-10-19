Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: james cameron, kate winslet, leonardo dicaprio, titanic

Titanic Sets Sail On 4K Blu-ray On December 5th

Finally, James Cameron's Titanic will set sail on 4K Blu-ray on December 5th, as well as other formats releasing the same day.

Titanic has a release date on 4K Blu-ray for December 5th. One of the biggest films of all time, the James Cameron-directed film is getting an old-school style release, with every format represented and a mega-ultra-special gift set edition that includes a book, blueprints of the ship, scales for the music from the film, all sorts of other goodies. The release itself will include over 15 hours of special features, including new 25th anniversary interviews and exhaustive looks at every aspect of making the landmark film, which won a then-record 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. This is a highly anticipated 4K release, and it should sell like gangbusters. Below you can see the 4K cover and the gift set, as well as a partial list of features.

Titanic 4K Release Details

Experience James Cameron's Titanic, the global box office phenomenon and winner of 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture (1997). Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet light up the screen in this unforgettable tale of forbidden love and courage set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic.

RESTORED IN 4K

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

NEW Titanic: Stories From The Heart – Director James Cameron, producer Jon Landau, and star Kate Winslet share memories and favorite moments and recount the challenges of making the greatest love story in cinema history. Go back in time with film clips, photos, and behind-the-scenes moments

– Director James Cameron, producer Jon Landau, and star Kate Winslet share memories and favorite moments and recount the challenges of making the greatest love story in cinema history. Go back in time with film clips, photos, and behind-the-scenes moments NEW Titanic – 25 Years Later with James Cameron – James Cameron explores the enduring myths and mysteries of the shipwreck and mounts tests to see whether Jack could have fit on that raft and survived.

– James Cameron explores the enduring myths and mysteries of the shipwreck and mounts tests to see whether Jack could have fit on that raft and survived. NEW Fan Poster Art (4 stills)

Fan Poster Art (4 stills) Audio Commentaries

And a Lot More (over 15 hours of bonus content)

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

