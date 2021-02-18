Todd McFarlane Talks About The Spawn Movies – Yes, Movies

Today, at ComicsPRO, Todd McFarlane announced Spawn's Universe – a one-shot coming in June with Jim Cheung that will spin our three new ongoing series, King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched, a new title every two months, through 2021. But he wants it to be clear that this is not just a bunch of comic books he is announcing but they have the potential to all be movies as well. Though it seemed to some that the current production on a new Spawn movie at Blumhouse seems to have stalled a little of late, Todd also wanted to correct that.

Todd McFarlane told me earlier this week, following up on our conversation last year, "I've been having this conversation with people inside and outside the comic industry, I've been warming up my Hollywood agents to it also because the big question is do we still do Spawn The Movie or do we offer something bigger than that? Because otherwise the only other option is you take your five best characters and you sell them to five different people and they do five individual things and never the twain shall meet. Wouldn't it be better if one person, if one group came and said, 'hey you know, that's interesting talk to us, and oh, by the way, Spawn at least right now is at the epicentre at that so we've we're getting a lot of value just for that one character, talk to us about all the others'".

I wanted to clarify, asking him if he was going ahead with the movie in his head, as he envisaged or if he was pulling back and going for the universe.

"No, the movie is this piece and -,it seems it seems trite what I'm about to say right because they're like, yeah yeah Todd, you've been saying that for a long time – things have been moving along behind the scenes on the Spawn movie during the pandemic, it's just that those moves haven't gone public. We've added some big creative people, we've added some top-line talent, and just even just a week ago, another big piece fell into place and so we're all moving as much as possible to try and come up with significant movement. Our goals, by mid-year, is that we can go public. But the one the thing that anybody cares about isn't announcing some of the names that I can't announce right now but it's 'oh by the way they've sold it to a studio and yeah somewhere somebody's at least pencilled in that they're going to begin production at some point'."

"We also have this weird thing happening in Hollywood with all movies and just moviegoing as a whole. But if we at least can say we have our studio, we have our money now, just a matter of looking at the world and seeing how any of that sorts out with all the complications around it. But at least then we're just in the same bucket as everybody else, we're just waiting for normality to come. Things have been happening but because people haven't been reading about it, the easy assumption – and I would make the same one – that nothing's happening that's far from the truth."

Are you all ready for those mid-year Spawn announcements?

Catch up with all out Spawn's Universe and ComicsPRO coverage with these links.