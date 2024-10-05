Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

Todd Phillips Says James Gunn Had No Input On Joker: Folie à Deux

Director Todd Phillips has confirmed that DC Studios CEO's James Gunn and Peter Safran had no input regarding Joker: Folie À Deux.

Well, things for Joker: Folie À Deux are not looking good. The RottenTomatos and MetaCritic, critic and audience scores, keep falling, the box office is looking like it's going to come in pretty low, the CinemaScore is one of the worst we've seen from a studio blockbuster, and even fans are turning against the film that they seemed happy to try and defend in the lead up to the release. There are all sorts of rumors and whatnot coming out about the production, some of which are more believable than others, and it's only a matter of time before conspiracy theories about this whole thing start forming. However, one we can happily put to bed before it even takes root is some idea that James Gunn and Peter Safran had a hand in this and tried to sabotage the movie or something. Director Todd Phillips confirmed that the new heads of DC Studios had nothing to do with this movie. At a pre-screening Q&A (via /Film), Phillips said, "With all due respect to [Gunn and Safran]. This is kind of a Warner Brothers movie, and that's them also wanting it to be like, 'Okay, Todd did his thing. Let Todd continue to do his thing.'"

People might be surprised that Warner Bros. let Todd "do his thing," but it makes sense if you think about it for even a second. Joker was a film that earned critical and commercial acclaim, even getting some award wins, something that comic book movies often have a hard time achieving. Then there was the massive box office. Joker made over a billion at the worldwide box office, and it is still the second highest-grossing R-rated film behind Deadpool & Wolverine. Of course, those in charge essentially wrote Phillips a blank check and told him to do whatever he wanted; they thought they hit a goldmine. There were even rumors that they were courting him to take over DC Studios, and they were so happy with Joker's performance. So anyone meddling in Joker: Folie À Deux was unlikely, to begin with, but as writer Scott Silver pointed out during the same Q&A, Joker: Folie À Deux "started before [Gunn and Safran] even came up for it," so the movie was already in the works before the power shift at DC even happened.

