Tom Cruise Let Annabelle Wallis Run With Him On Screen, Which Is Rare

Tom Cruise runs on-screen. A lot. It is kind of his thing, like how he likes to hang off of buildings and helicopters. The thing is, he doesn't let other people run with him on-screen. I don't think it is because he is afraid of looking stupid; I actually think it is because he doesn't think anyone can keep up with him. That all changed in 2017 when he starred in The Mummy with Annabelle Wallis, who recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to have a chat about her career and new project The Silencing. In that chat, she got to brag a bit about how she got Tom Cruise to let her run alongside him.

What Is Your Favorite Tom Cruise Running Scene?

"I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first. He said, 'Nobody runs on-screen [with me],' and I said, 'But I'm a really good runner,'" Wallis recalls. "So, I would time my treadmill so that he'd walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy! I was so happy that I got to run on-screen with Tom Cruise."

She should feel honored. It is not something that happens very often, that's for sure. Speaking of which: what is everyone's favorite Tom Cruise run? His Mission: Impossible runs have been epic, but I will go with Edge of Tomorrow, because even in a giant mech suit, he still runs at an ungodly pace, and that is impressive. You can see Wallis in The Silencing when it hits select theaters, on digital HD and VOD on August 14.