Tom Hanks May Play Geppetto In Live-Action Pinocchio Film For Disney

Tom Hanks is in early talks to play Geppetto in the new live-action Pinocchio film for Disney. Director Robert Zemeckis has been hired by Disney to helm the live-action remake of the wooden boy come to life. This hire comes after many months of rumors that Zemeckis would take on the film, with Andrew Miano and Chris Weitz producing and Weitz and Zemeckis writing the script. Disney has long wanted Tom Hanks to play the role, having approached him years ago, but now with Zemeckis aboard, they seem to have him in the fold. Deadline had the news. This joins The Little Mermaid, Bambi, and Peter Pan as the next live-action Disney remakes to be in active development or production. Who knows how many more are to come.

Tom Hanks Couldn't Be More Perfect

One wonders where they might release this one as well. Will it go to Disney+? Or will they use one of their many announced release dates for Pinocchio? March 12, 2021; July 30, 2021; October 8, 2021; November 19, 2021; March 25, 2022; May 27, 2022; July 8, 2022; August 12, 2022; November 4, 2022; March 10, 2023; May 26, 2023; July 14, 2023; August 11, 2023; October 6, 2023; and December 15, 2023, are all announced Disney dates, so betting money is on one of those and it getting a theatrical release, especially with a director like Zemeckis making it. Now with Tom Hanks on board? Home run. I wonder who would actually make a good Pinocchio, though? Somebody somewhere just screamed Timothee Chalamet, didn't they? I think getting the right Geppetto is more important for this live-action film, though. We will watch the story unfold through his eyes, so he has to be on point. It doesn't get better than Hanks for that.

What say you? Are you excited about yet another Disney remake? Who should voice/play Pinocchio? How cool is the whale going to look? Who will voice Jiminy Cricket? Could there be a better pick for Geppetto than Tom Hanks? Which of the announced Disney remakes are you most excited for? Let us know below.