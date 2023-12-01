Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: marvel, sony, spider-man, spider-man 4, tom holland

Tom Holland Is "Very Protective Over" The Future Of Spider-Man

Tom Holland has revealed that he won't return for Spider-Man 4 to "make another one for the sake of making another one" because he is protective of the character.

In May this year, word came down that Sony Pictures was working on Spider-Man 4 with Marvel Studios. The last we saw of the Tom Holland version of the character, he had been forgotten by everyone who ever knew him, and he was living alone and poor while being Spider-Man. Aunt May got to do the whole "with great power comes great responsibility" thing, and it dawned on all of us that we just, in some ways, watched a three-movie origin story without seeing the origin of the powers. While it sounded pretty definitive at the time that a fourth movie was on the way, now it's not sounding as set in stone. Holland was recently part of a press conference with the Critics Choice Association (via Collider) and revealed that he isn't going to put on the suit just for the sake of putting on the case.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland said. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character."

Next year will be fascinating for Marvel and Sony movies because they currently have three on the release calendar, and no one has any clue if they will do critically or commercially well. Venom 3 is about as close to a sure thing as we can get, but even then, your guess is as good as anyone else's. If by the time the dust settles, and all three of those films underperform both critically and commercially, Sony will likely turn to Holland and basically ask him what would have to happen for him to come back for Spider-Man 4. Maybe offer a producer credit as well. However, I wouldn't be surprised if we don't hear much more about this fourth movie until after Venom 3 comes out in November 2024.

