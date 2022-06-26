Top Gun: Maverick: Lewis Pullman on His Invaluable Lesson about Fear

Actor Lewis Pullman landed himself in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of a franchise in Top Gun: Maverick. In the Paramount film, he plays Weapon System Officer (WSO) Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd. The latter works with Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) and Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro) during the film's climactic mission. While promoting his latest sci-fi romantic drama, Press Play, Pullman spoke to Bleeding Cool about the one takeaway he had filming the sequel to the 1986 Tony Scott original.

"[My lesson is] probably just to not be governed by fear. Succumbing to fear is the mind-killer. Jumping in headfirst can really bring stuff out of you that you never knew was residing in you, and sometimes it takes somebody to push you there," Pullman said. "If I can get to a place where I can nudge myself over that line independently, I think that's the goal is to just unflinchingly dive in because more often than not, you come out of it differently. You come out of it. It's a sure-fire way to just expedite the whole growth and development process, and I think I really learned that on that one."

Top Gun: Maverick, which was one of Paramount's most anticipated films, found itself on numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon its recent release on May 27th, pushed from its original date on July 12th, 2019, the blockbuster nearly broke $1 billion globally at the box office within a month at $926 million and currently has the distinction has the highest-grossing film of 2022. The 2022 sequel, directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Kara Wang, and Val Kilmer. The film is currently in theaters. You can check out our interview with Wang here.