Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: TOUCH

TOUCH: Focus Features Shares The Official Trailer, Poster, And Images

Focus Features has released the official trailer, poster, and images for TOUCH, a film based on the book of the same name by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson.

Focus Features is here to help people expand their movie-watching as we head into some of the busiest months of the year. Massive blockbusters dominate May, June, and July, but other releases are coming out that you could keep an eye out for. Focus has two, with The Bikeriders coming out in June after finding a new home with Focus and now TOUCH, which looks like the type of romantic drama that will make it hard to read the subtitles through your ugly crying. Focus has released the official trailer, poster, and images of the film. The movie is based on a book of the same name by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson, and those of you deep into video game history might want to start paying attention because I didn't make this connection until I started writing this article.

Ólafsson began working at Sony in 1985, and in 1991, he founded Sony Computer Entertainment. He was the first president and COO and was instrumental in releasing the original PlayStation. However, Ólafsson was forced to resign because he reportedly wanted to keep the prices of the PlayStation lower, and the powers that be didn't like that because capitalism is the absolute worst. He had a brief stint with Time Warner in the late '90s, right around the AOL merger, left, returned at special request, and was one of the executives that bounced when AT&T purchased Warner at the end of 2019. Ólafsson has written eight books, with TOUCH being the most recent, and it was published back in 2020, so this is a pretty quick turnaround time for a movie adaptation.

TOUCH: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A romantic and thrilling story that spans several decades and continents, TOUCH follows one widower's emotional journey to find his first love, who disappeared 50 years ago, before his time runs out.

TOUCH, directed by Baltasar Kormákur, stars Egill Ólafsson, Kōki, Pálmi Kormákur, Masahiro Motoki, Yoko Narahashi, Meg Kubota, Tatsuya Tagawa, Charles Nishikawa, Sigurður Ingvarsson, Benedikt Erlingsson, Kieran Buckeridge, Ruth Sheen, María Ellingsen, and Masatoshi Nakamura. The screenplay is by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson and Baltasar Kormákur. It is based on the best-selling novel by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson, with Baltasar Kormákur, Agnes Johansen, and Mike Goodridge serving as producers. TOUCH will be released on July 12th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!