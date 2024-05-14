Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, thor

Thor Confronts Surtur with LEGO's Newest The Infinity Saga Set

May the Brick be with you as LEGO has some brand new construction sets coming soon with Thor taking on the fury of Surter

Article Summary LEGO unveils Thor vs. Surtur set from Thor: Ragnarok, launching August 2024.

Set includes 245 pieces with a 7" buildable Surtur, crown, and fire sword.

Three minifigures featured: Thor Odinson and two fiery demon warriors.

Interactive features allow Thor to 'fly' and Surtur to pose for battle action.

It is time to return to The Infinity Saga, with LEGO as they debut their latest Marvel Studios set from Thor: Ragnarok. Coming to life from the beginning of the film, on his quest for answers about the Infinity Stones, Thor is captured by Surtur. Fans can now build the God of Thunder as he faces off against the fiery demon Surtur in an intense battle for Asgard's fate. At 245 pieces, fans can build the might of Surtur, who stands at a mighty 7" tall, and will feature a buildable crown and massive fire sword. Three LEGO minifgures are also included with a Thor Odinson minifig, along with two fire demon minifigures that are here to dish out Surtur's order. This was a fun scene to see on the big screen, so if you are a Marvel Studios fan, then this will be a neat set to display in your Thor collection. The Thor vs Surtur set is priced at $29.99, and it is set for an August 2024 release. Be on the lookout for some of the other upcoming The Infinity Saga LEGO sets from Age of Ultron and The Avengers.

Build the Battle of Thor vs. Surtur with LEGO

"This LEGO® Marvel Thor vs. Surtur Construction Figure (76289) buildable Super Hero toy is based on a scene from Marvel Studios' hit movie Thor: Ragnarok. The set includes 3 minifigures: Thor and 2 fire demon warriors. As in the movie, the God of Thunder breaks free from the chains that bind him and battles Surtur. The jointed, buildable Surtur figure can be positioned in different action poses. He wields a large fire sword and wears a horned crown. A transparent connector lets kids attach the Thor minifigure to the buildable Surtur so that it looks like the Avenger is flying."

Buildable Marvel character toy – Includes a Thor minifigure and 2 fire demon minifigures, plus a large, jointed Surtur construction figure holding a fire sword and wearing a horned crown

Versatile LEGO® Marvel model – Includes a transparent connector that, among other things, can attach to Thor to mimic flying, inspiring endless, imaginative play possibilities

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!