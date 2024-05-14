Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, jake gyllenhaal, Road House 2

Road House 2 Announced By Amazon MGM Studios, Gyllenhaal Returning

Amazon MGM Studios has announced they are moving forward with a Road House sequel, with Jake Gyllenhaal returning.

Original film amassed 80 million streams, a record for Amazon Prime Video.

The first movie featured a star-studded cast and was directed by Doug Liman.

Road House now a potential franchise, though Liman unlikely to direct sequel.

Road House was a huge streaming hit for Prime Video, and Amazon MGM Studios announced today that a sequel is in motion. Star Jake Gyllenhaal is confirmed to be back, and plot details are being kept under those pesky wraps that they always seem to be under. So far, the first film has been streamed by around 80 million viewers, the most watched film produced by the studio to ever debut on the service. The film was directed by Doug Liman and also starred Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, and Hannah Lanier. Deadline had the news.

Road House 2: An Unlikely Sequel

In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Jake Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems—directed by Doug Liman, screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Based on the motion picture "Road House" screenplay by David Lee Henry and Hilary Henkin. Story by Anthony Bagarozzi, Charles Mondry, and David Lee Henry. Produced by Joel Silver p.g.a., executive producers are JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch, and Audie Attar.

Imagine how much money Amazon MGM Studios could have pocketed had they given this a limited theatrical release like Challengers or Air? This was watched by way, way more people, and those numbers would have still been huge if they had stuck it in theaters for even one weekend of special screenings. Oh well. It looks like this is now a franchise for them; on the film side, that is not something they have a ton of. They have no hope of getting Liman back in the director's chair, so they better hire someone who knows how to make an action film.

