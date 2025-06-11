Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, toxic avenger

Toxic Avenger Gets A New Poster, As Our World Needs A New Kind Of Hero

The awesome posters for the new Toxic Avenger film continue with this latest one. The film opens in theaters on August 29 and is unrated.

Article Summary A brand new poster drops for the highly anticipated Toxic Avenger remake, hyping up its August 29 release.

Packed with practical effects, Toxie’s new look honors every classic incarnation while adding a fresh twist.

The film wowed audiences at Fantastic Fest 2023 and is finally getting a full theatrical release from Cineverse.

With a killer cast and wild marketing, the Toxic Avenger reboot is set to become an instant cult favorite.

Toxic Avenger fans have a new poster to gawk at right now, as the genius marketing for the little remake that could continues. This world needs a new type of hero, but maybe not this one. The film stars Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay. Luisa Guerreiro plays Toxie under the makeup. As revealed in January, Cineverse will release the film into theaters on August 29, as the home of Terrifier rescued the film from obscurity. The film, which saw its debut go off to much acclaim at Fantastic Fest 2023, sat around without a release date for months and months, and it is finally going to be in front of our eyeballs, and we cannot wait.

Toxic Avenger: Excitement Running Wild

For the look of the Toxic Avenger in this new film, Blair told EW that they took inspiration from every incarnation of the character over the years: "The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design. I love what Millennium FX did with it — part human, part mutant, all heart. But it's the practical effects. You can see all the goopy little boils and stuff like that," he said at the time. "And we definitely stayed true to some of the really iconic elements: the tutu that's melted onto his body, the janitor's mop as his super weapon." I have to say, I am impressed with the look they went for for this version of the Toxic Avenger. The more we see from this film, the more we see how Legendary completely dropped the ball. How did they let this go, after the successful screening at Fantastic Fest? Cineverse is going to make bank with this. I do not understand what they are doing over there. Clearly, if the people who have had such success with Terrifier see something there, that should be of note, no?

Toxic Avenger opens in theaters on August 29. As they keep saying: Show the F*%$ Up.

