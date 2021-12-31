Toxic Avenger: Peter Dinklage Talks "Crazy" Take On The Character

Toxic Avenger is getting a makeover in 2022, but not THAT kind of makeover; don't fret too much. Peter Dinklage, who is starring in the new film from Legendary, swears in a recent interview with Empire that this new film will be the same depraved lunacy as the 1984 cult classic and just as crazy. Everyone is kind of wondering what direction it might go since, let's face it: Troma and Legendary are two very different studios with very different priorities. You can read Peter's quotes about the film below.

Toxic Avenger Has To Be Over The Top Or What's The Point

"It's a lot of fun," Dinklage tells Empire. "I just wanted to do something that I've never done before. So why not be a monster in an over-the-top, crazy movie." Then when asked if the film will be as "depraved and deranged" as the Troma film, he says Yes: "It's not a remake. I just like guerrilla filmmaking. Those movies – they just made them, no matter what. They just did it because they love doing it. Some of them are not the best, but some are so much fun. When you make movies too clean, it can distance the audience. They want to feel the dirt under their fingernails. I think those Troma films definitely dipped the audience in toxic waste."

Julia Davis and Elijah Wood will join Dinklage, Jacob Trembly, Kevin Bacon, and Taylour Paige in the Macon Blair directed Toxic Avenger film. And these actors are no slouches either; many of them have been nominated for many awards in both TV and film, adding prestige to the proceedings if you can believe it. Hopefully, they strike that Deadpool tone for it all and keep it funny and campy, or else what would be the point of any of this? The film will release in 2022.