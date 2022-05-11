Toxic Avenger Is Rated R…What Else Would You Expect, Though?

Toxic Avenger returns this year in a new film from Legendary, starring Peter Dinklage. The film has no release date yet, nor a trailer or even photos out yet, but it has been rated. The rating for the new movie is R; in case you had any worries that they would try and tone it down. It achieved its rating for "Strong violence and gore, language throughout, sexual references and brief graphic nudity." Elijah Wood, Julia Davis, Taylour Paige, Kevin Bacon, and Jacob Tremblay all star aside Dinklage. Macon Blair is directing.

Toxic Avenger Has To Be Over The Top Or What's The Point

"It's a lot of fun," Dinklage told Empire last year. "I just wanted to do something that I've never done before. So why not be a monster in an over-the-top, crazy movie." Then when asked if the film will be as "depraved and deranged" as the Troma film, he says Yes: "It's not a remake. I just like guerrilla filmmaking. Those movies – they just made them, no matter what. They just did it because they love doing it. Some of them are not the best, but some are so much fun. When you make movies too clean, it can distance the audience. They want to feel the dirt under their fingernails. I think those Troma films definitely dipped the audience in toxic waste."

I gotta believe that we will start seeing release info and such for this very soon if they plan on releasing it in the fall. No judgment until I see a trailer, but call me skeptical. Hopefully, they strike that Deadpool tone for it all and keep it funny and campy, or else what would be the point of any of this? The film will release in 2022.