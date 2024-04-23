Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: Robot Dreams

Robot Dreams: NEON Has Released The Official Trailer And Images

NEON has released the official trailer for Robot Dreams, an animated film you absolutely need to check out when it comes out later this summer.

Article Summary NEON drops the official trailer for the Cannes hit 'Robot Dreams'.

Director Pablo Berger shares his decade-long connection to the story.

Explore the depths of friendship and loss in this must-see animated film.

'Robot Dreams' to debut in NY on May 31, LA on June 7, and then nationwide.

If you watched the Oscars a couple of months ago and were very confused when, during the Best Animated Feature, a film you hadn't heard of called Robot Dreams popped up, you'll get the opportunity to find out very soon. The film made its debut nearly a year ago at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and NEON has been dragging its feet, releasing it since it picked up the film back in August. We got a teaser not long ago, but we got a full trailer today and many images from the movie. In the production notes, director Pablo Berger details finding the original graphic novel over a decade ago and how it stayed with him, saying, "Over ten years ago, when I was embarked on my chimerical, but finally real, endeavor of making the film Blancanieves, I came across the graphic novel Robot Dreams by Sara Varon. I was gripped from the first pages. I didn't read it; I devoured it. Like all good tales, its story took me to an unknown but recognizable place where I felt at home. I was captivated by its temporal structure; it made me laugh and cry, and most importantly, it made me reflect on friendship."

Friendship is the cornerstone of this film, as Berger explained in his Director's Decalogue, "It's importance and its fragility. The passing of time, loss but also about overcoming it. Why do we constantly put our relationships in danger?" Robot Dreams is one of the best films of 2023 and one that you need to check out as soon as it opens near you. Just prepare to be a blubbering mess by the end.

Robot Dreams: Summary, Release Date

DOG lives in Manhattan, and he's tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable, to the rhythm of 80's NYC. One summer night, DOG, with great sadness, is forced to abandon ROBOT at the beach. Will they ever meet again? Robot Dreams will be released in theaters in New York on May 31st, Los Angeles on June 7th, and expanding to other theaters throughout June.

