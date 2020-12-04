Trailer For Thriller Fatale Debuts, In Theaters December 18th

New thriller Fatale debuted its trailer and poster today. Starring Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, and Damaris Lewis, the film is about a successful sports agent who, after a one-night stand, is caught in the web of a police officer who is hell-bent on involving him in her latest investigation. Been a little while since we have had one of these cat and mouse type seductive thrillers, and Fatale is game to try and bring the genre back before the end of the year. You can see the trailer below.

Fatale Synopsis & Poster

"After a wild one-night stand, Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent, watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers that the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for, is a determined police detective (Hilary Swank) who entangles him in her latest investigation. As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life. FATALE is a suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller and an unpredictable game of cat and mouse where one mistake can change your life."

This has a shot to be a good grosser over the December holidays. Nothing else is opening in theaters at all, so it will basically have a whole week to make money before whatever box office Wonder Woman 84 is going to make. With that film also debuting on HBO Max the same day, who knows how many people will stay home and skip the theater. So many variables, but this looks solid enough to be successful. Fatale, starring Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, and Damaris Lewisopens December 18th.