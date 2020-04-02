"Train to Busan: Peninsula" Trailer Dazzles With Zombie Action

Train to Busan came out in 2016 and took the horror community by storm, releasing to pretty much universal acclaim and big box office. A sequel was inevitable, and the trailer for it debuted this morning. Train to Busan: Peninsula is again directed by Yeon Sang-ho and fast-forwards the action four years to show the devastation in Korea. A young soldier who originally escaped the events four years earlier now has to return to find and assist survivors. The problem with that is the number of zombies he will have to go through to do it. Watch the trailer for Train to Busan: Peninsula below.

Train to Busan: Peninsula Trailer

Four years after South Korea's total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Man, that looks spectacular. Hopefully, this film has the same type of strong character work as the original. While the characters started making dumb decisions towards the end of Train to Busan, no one could argue that they weren't fully realized characters and not just throw away zombie food. Looks like zombies won't be the only threat being faced here either, a hallmark of post-apocalyptic films. In Sang-ho's hands, I trust that it will be more interesting than other paint by numbers storytelling though.

Train to Busan: Peninsula just jumped way up on my list of most anticipated films of 2020 list, which shortens by the day anyway with most films being moved to 2021. It will release later this year.