Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Hoped to Utilize Michael Bay Transformers: Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr is revealing why he needed to turn to Michael Bay for advice while making the film.

We're almost seven films into the Transformers franchise, which first gained mainstream notoriety due to its ability to depict spectacular special effects, lots of action, and tons of explosions, culminating in a massive box office turnout that's officially in the billions.

Within the franchise so far, previous director (and longtime franchise producer) Michael Bay might have been the most commercially successful at handling the live-action adaptation; however, Bay has since passed the torch to other creatives, including the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts helmed by Steven Caple Jr.

But even with new blood in the mix, there's always a little room for a legacy perspective worth referencing, which is precisely what Caple made sure to tap into.

Why the Transformers Rise of the Beasts Director Specifically Turned to Michael Bay for Advice

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming film and how it's essential to refer to those who have walked a similar path, the new director admits, "You want to make sure you're in your creative bubble when trying to design this world and build out the franchise, but similar to when I stepped into the Creed franchise, you call the ones who have done it before you, whether it be Sylvester Stallone or Ryan Coogler. So I'm doing the same here. I hit up Michael Bay, who's, of course, a producer on this project. He was making Ambulance at the time, but he still picked up the phone and hopped onto Zoom. And a lot of it was like, 'How do I deal with visual effects?' because that's a new area for me."

Caple elaborates, "So it was a huge learning curve, and it was like going through school again, if you will. Monday through Friday, I was prepping for the film, and Saturday, Sunday, I was learning a lot from the visual effects supervisor and calls with Michael Bay. He gave hints and tips on how to accomplish certain things, so you've definitely gotta hit those guys up who've done it before me. It helps."

Paramount's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will arrive in theaters on June 9, 2023.