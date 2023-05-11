Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – 2 More Posters Released Two more posters for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have been released. Tickets went on sale yesterday and the movie will be released on June 9th.

The marketing push for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts continues. Tickets went on sale yesterday for not only the general release on June 9th but also early fan screenings on June 7th as well. It's becoming more and more common for there to be fan screenings like this to drum up hype for films that have more niche fandoms. A fan that really loves the movie will see it early, will tell their friends how much they loved it, and maybe even take said friends to see it again opening weekend. That would be the ideal situation to come out of a fan screening anyway. Both 4DX and RealD 3D shared posters for the upcoming film on their respective social media accounts.

After Bumblebee 'underperformed' and with such a long wait between films, it's still up for debate whether or not anyone is going to show up for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Do they have enough to make a decent box office take on fan enthusiasm alone? Probably, but is it enough to make a splash in a very busy summer season? That remains to be seen.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Summary, Release Date, Cast List

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts also stars Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.