Traumatika Star Rebekah Kennedy on Supernatural Horror, Creativity

Rebekah Kennedy (Psyche on Sunset) spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest supernatural horror film, Traumatika, for Saban, creatives, and more.

Article Summary Rebekah Kennedy discusses starring in the supernatural horror film Traumatika from Saban Films.

Shares her experience reuniting with Two Witches creatives Pierre Tsigaridis and Maxime Rancon.

Talks working alongside Sean O'Bryan and how their trust brought authenticity to key scenes.

Kennedy reveals her passion for horror, favorite films, and love for psychological and possession stories.

Rebekah Kennedy is open when it comes to the types of projects she's been involved in, bringing versatility to every role, whether it's comedy, drama, or horror. The actress has had memorable roles on Paramount's Criminal Minds, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Two Witches (2021), and The Veil (2023). Her latest is the supernatural horror film in Saban's Traumatika. The film follows a young boy's night terrors that become reality when his mother begins showing signs of demonic possession. What he's about to experience will haunt him for the rest of his life and claim countless lives across generations. Kennedy spoke to Bleeding Cool about reuniting with her Two Witches creatives, director/writer Pierre Tsigaridis and writer Maxime Rancon, reuniting with her The Veil co-star Sean O'Bryan, and why she loves working in horror.

Traumatika Star Rebekah Kennedy on Reuniting with Tsigaridis, Rancon, and O'Bryan, and Love of Stephen King Horror

What are Pierre and Maxime like as creatives?

Oh, they're wonderful. They're so open, collaborative, and they always make the set so safe, supportive, and encouraging. They're all also open to ideas, and we come up with a lot on the day when we're filming. When we are doing a take, they are wonderful about whether I'd like another take or if I need time to get to where I need to be to do some of the scenes I'm doing. They are a joy to work with, nice humans, and creative geniuses.

Since you worked with them on 'Two Witches' before, did they instantly sell you on 'Traumatika?'

Oh yeah, for sure. I obviously needed to read the script, because I must know what I'm doing, but I said yes before I knew what I was doing, and I'd love to keep working with them as long as they'll have me. As I said, they're wonderful people and brilliant filmmakers. I love seeing how Pierre makes everything come to life afterwards. It's really exciting.

What did you like working with Sean [O'Bryan] and navigating to those scenes?

I'd worked with Sean O'Bryan before on The Veil, and so I knew that he was going to be a lovely human. He's fantastic as an actor and so generous, and I knew it was going to be comfortable and safe. He is so supportive, makes sure that I'm comfortable, and checks if I need anything. I knew that I wouldn't have to worry about working with him and that I was safe to do whatever we needed to do, try new things, and make the best movie that we could. It's always a joy working with him because he's just a very cool guy.

What do you like about working in horror, and what does a project like this allow you to do that you wouldn't normally do?

Yes, I love working in horror because I get to do things that I would never get to do otherwise. You're running from things, or you're the villain, attacking people, running on all fours, or if you're lucky enough to be like flying or whatever it is, you get to do crazy stuff. I have a lot of fun reading the script and then going, "Okay, how are we going to achieve this?" It's fun to see how they're going to make this work. It always comes together in a cool way. When reading this script, I was going to get to do stuff that I never ordinarily got to do before, and that was exciting and scary, but exciting to explore new things that people haven't seen me do before.

Did you grow up watching horror?

I watched my very first horror film when I was 11, the IT (1990) miniseries, and from then on, I was hooked, and so I've been watching them ever since.

What are some of your favorites?

Oh, some of my favorites, The Sixth Sense (1999) is definitely my favorite horror film. I love 'The Conjuring One' (2013), and 'Two' (2016) especially. I love 'Sinister' (2012). 'Insidious' (2010) is fantastic. Newer ones, I loved 'Barbarian' (2022) and of course, 'Weapons' (2025), I thought was brilliant. Going way back, 'The Exorcist' (1973), 'Carrie' (1976), 'The Shining' (1980). There's a lot I could name, but that's a few.

Do you gravitate towards the slashers? Possessions? What particular sub-genre do you like?

My favorite sub-genre is more psychological. I also love supernatural possessions, which fascinate me as well. My favorites to watch are more psychological, where there's a great twist. There are clues that you may have missed, and you have to go back and re-watch. I really love that.

Traumatika, which also stars Emily Goss, Ranen Navat, AJ Bowen, Susan Gayle Watts, and Sean Whalen, will be released in theaters on September 12th.

