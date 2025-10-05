Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: joachim rønning, tron, Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares Director on Jared Leto's Commitment to His Character

Director Joachim Rønning says Jared Leto kept it in character on set, which he says elevated the actor's performance in Tron: Ares.

Article Summary Director Joachim Rønning reveals Jared Leto stayed in character as Ares throughout filming Tron: Ares.

Leto's immersive approach boosted his performance, bringing intensity and authenticity to the sci-fi sequel.

Tron: Ares introduces fresh tech visuals and new characters while honoring the legacy of the original films.

The film explores the first real-world encounter with a highly advanced AI program, shaking up the Tron universe.

Tron is almost back with Tron: Ares, an upcoming chapter built to extend the popular sci-fi universe that fans know and love. Under director Joachim Rønning, the film's setup (and current trailer footage) even hints at a few fresh characters, updated tech visuals, and a plot that reaches further into the human world than we've experienced before. Thankfully, it also clearly hopes to honor what worked in past entries while giving this chapter its own distinct visual identity.

Now, while speaking with Screen Rant, Rønning also addressed Jared Leto's reputation for an immersive, methodical approach to his roles and how it impacted the actor's performance as the title character in Tron: Ares. Rønning explains, "I do address [Leto] as Ares when we're filming, and everybody goes, we get a little bit up. He's the general walking onto set, which is fine. And it's not uncommon for actors to do it like that. And it works for him. And I think you can feel it in any movie he makes. He's completely into the character."

Tron: Ares Plot, Cast, and Release Date

In addition to Leto, the actor is joined by an impressive ensemble cast that includes Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges also confirmed to appear in the next chapter of the Tron franchise. As for the setup, Disney's official plot summary puts a twist on the classic premise. The film follows a highly sophisticated program named Ares, which is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, effectively marking humankind's first encounter with AI beings. Sounds interesting enough, right?

If the film's visual ambition and versatile cast are anything to go by, there's a strong chance audiences will be enjoying another standout sci-fi event very soon. But we'll have to wait and see how it all plays on the big screen when Tron: Ares opens in theaters on October 10, 2025, from Disney.

All things considered, are you looking forward to the release of Tron: Ares?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!