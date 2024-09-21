Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares – Jeff Bridges On Jared Let's Method Acting

Jeff Bridges explains that once he gave Jared Leto a nickname on the set of Tron: Ares, even though Leto was method acting, "it was just wonderful."

Article Summary Jeff Bridges shares insights on working with Jared Leto's method acting in Tron: Ares.

Leto, as a producer and star of Tron: Ares, embraced the role of Ares on set.

Bridges humorously bonded with Leto by giving him the nickname "Air".

Tron: Ares is set to release on October 10, 2025, with high curiosity and anticipation.

It's still over a year away, but people are already talking about Tron: Ares. We got to see some footage from the film during the D23 presentation last month, but that hasn't been officially released to the public yet. That isn't surprising considering how far away this release is, but this film would always have many eyes on it. While Tron: Legacy failed to find an audience at the box office, people have really come around to the film in the intervening years and now are a little worried to see what this film will bring to the table. One of the reasons people are a little worried is star Jared Leto. Leto is infamous for his antics on set and has brought down more productions than he has lifted them up. He's also notorious for his method acting, which would always be a topic of conversation. Someone like Jeff Bridges, who has been in the industry for decades and is probably well over most people's crap at this point, is the perfect person to ask just what it was like. Bridges was recently on the Sirius XM show Literally! with Rob Lowe (via Entertainment Weekly) and was asked about his time on set. At the beginning of the interview, Lowe said that Bridges is practically the opposite of Leto in terms of approach.

"I hadn't met him before. I'm saying, 'What's it gonna be like?' because he was also a producer of the [film], big fan of the original, working on it for 10 years," Bridges said of Leto. "I came in and — you know how each set has like a little, you know, each set has a different vibe? There was an interesting vibe on this. I said, 'How's Jared? How's he working?' 'He's all right. You know, we call him Ares, you know, so he goes by his name,' and I said, 'Oh, that's interesting.'"

Bridges went on to say that he did get along with Leto on the Tron: Ares set, but things loosened up once he asked Leto if he could give him a nickname name while he was method acting. "You know, his name was Ares in the [movie] and I ended up going, 'Hey Air. What's happening, man?'" he said. "And I say, 'Is it okay if I call you Air?' You know? And he says, 'Yeah, sure you can,' and then we got loose, and we had — it was just wonderful. I mean, we just, we jammed, you know? We kind of had a lot to — you know, the music, we could — you know, a lot of stuff." There is just something strangely hilarious about the idea of giving someone who is trying to method act a nickname, and it's even double funny that Bridges chose "Air." For a hot minute there, it looked like Tron: Ares could be dead in the water release date-wise, but some things got shifted around, and now it has a little more wiggle room. There is still a year for things to fill out, though, and who knows what will end up being the film that has legs.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer. It began production in January and will be released on October 10, 2025.

