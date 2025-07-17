Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: Tron: Ares

TRON: Ares: New Trailer, Poster, Images, And A OST Single Debut

Disney released a new trailer for TRON: Ares, a new poster, 4 new images, and the first single from the OST, "As Alive As You Need Me To Be."

Disney came out swinging today in terms of content for TRON: Ares. So far, a lot of the information we've gotten about this movie has been pretty vague, but this new trailer is giving us a much better idea of what this movie is actually about. It also shows off a ton of new footage as well so if you weren't sure what the vibes of this film were going to be, you have a much better idea now. Along we the new trailer, we also got four new images and a new poster as well.

However, the big thing that Disney released today is the first single from the TRON: Ares official soundtrack. Nine Inch Nails is taking on the music for this one with some pretty big shoes to fill. The OST of TRON: Legacy has a longer-lasting, well, legacy than the film itself. However, if there was a group that could take on that challenge and do it well, it's NIN. We have one of the new songs titled "As Alive As You Need Me To Be." You can pre-order the OST here and listen to the song in a couple of different places.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson, and Jeff Bridges.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

Disney's TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10, 2025.

