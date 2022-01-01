Turns Out Daniel Craig Pitched That No Time To Die Ending Years Ago

It's a new year, and we're still trying to keep spoilers out of articles without disclosure. Even though the movie has been out on home release for a while, we're going to keep the spoiler warning up for the final moments of No Time To Die. If you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to know how it ends, don't look beyond the following image.

The final moments of No Time To Die did something that no one ever thought they would actually do; they killed James Bond. There have been a few attempts, but nothing ever seemed to stick in the books, and it hadn't ever happened in the movies. However, they absolutely killed Bond in the final moments as the island he was on basically blew up when it became apparent he would be a danger to the people he loved the most. It was an effective ending and apparently one that has been in the cards way longer than anyone thought. In a new retrospective with Variety, star Daniel Craig revealed that he pitched Bond dying to producer Barbara Broccolii mere hours after Casino Royale premiered.

I'm going to tell a story here, whether or not anybody remembers it or agrees with it. But it was 2006. Barbara and I were sitting in the back of a car driving away from the Berlin premiere of "Casino Royale." Everything was going well. People liked the movie. And it looked like I was gonna get a chance to make at least another movie. I said to Barbara, "How many of these movies do I have to make?" Because I don't really look at contracts or any of those things. And she said, "Four," and I went, "Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?" And she didn't pause. She said, "Yes." So I struck a deal with her back then and said, "That's the way I'd like it to go." It's the only way I could see for myself to end it all and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over. She stuck to her guns.

Craig and the others in the interview went on to say that it wasn't always in the cards, and Craig even says that he thought everyone had forgotten about the conversation. It's also been pretty clear that Craig has had one foot out of the door for a couple of movies. The best for him to definitively close the door on the role is to die. However, the words "James Bond Will Return" do appear at the end of the movie so the character isn't going anywhere. When No Time To Die came out, everyone said that the search for the next Bond wouldn't start until 2022 so expect "this person should be James Bond" speculation to dominate the headline until there is an official announcement. .

Summary: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It was released on October 8th in the United States and September 30th in the United Kingdom. It is out on home release and is now available to rent on Amazon Prime.