Tyler Perry Announces New Film Fro Blumhouse At Blumfest 2021

Tyler Perry will produce a film for Blumhouse, titled Help. He will produce along with Jason Blum, his first for them, which will be written and directed by Alan McElroy (Star Trek: Discovery, Wrong Turn), and filing will take place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta next year. Details are under wraps for what exactly the film is going to be about, but this is a massive get for Blumhouse, and Perry is someone Blum has mentioned wanting to work with for a very long time. The announcement was made during this year's Blumfest, which is streaming as I type this.

Tyler Perry Is A Huge Get For Blumhouse

"BlumFest, the annual event for Blumhouse fans, returns virtually for a second year in celebration of the company's favorite holiday, Halloween. This year's event will feature conversations with filmmakers and actors from upcoming Blumhouse films and television series, with plenty of surprises and sneak peeks for fans. We are making BlumFest even bigger this year by giving away some crazy sh*t! If you're feeling lucky, you may have a chance to win prizes like movie tickets, one-of-a-kind autographed merch, and maybe the chance to pitch your movie or TV idea to a couple of VIPs. Check back here and follow Blumhouse's social media channels for announcements and updates on BlumFest 2021 panels and directors and talent, who will be attending."

The event last year was a huge success, where they showed off footage and behind-the-scenes footage while also announcing new films and more. It was a good time. This year's fest is already proving to be pretty eventful. With Halloween Kills finally set to release on October 15th, two weeks after the event, expect a big focus on that later this afternoon. They are also promising chances at signed merch and even a chance to pitch to the company personally as well. So go tune in here and stay tuned for more news, though maybe not bigger than Tyler Perry.